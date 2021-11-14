Left Menu

9 injured in avalanche in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:21 IST
9 injured in avalanche in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least nine people, including eight teachers and a student, were injured on Sunday in an avalanche in Nepal.

The avalanche at the Tukuche mountain hit the Thisang Rural Municipality of the country’s northwestern Mustang district.

The eight teachers and one student of Jana Adarsha Secondary School were injured in the incident, an official said.

Meanwhile, over 150 mountain cows have gone missing in the avalanche, according to the police.

The mountain cows, also known as Chauri Gai, have been buried under snow after the avalanche destroyed two cowsheds.

Security forces have been mobilised for carrying out rescue operations.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021