9 injured in avalanche in Nepal

At least nine people, including eight teachers and a student, were injured on Sunday in an avalanche in Nepal.

The avalanche at the Tukuche mountain hit the Thisang Rural Municipality of the country’s northwestern Mustang district.

The eight teachers and one student of Jana Adarsha Secondary School were injured in the incident, an official said.

Meanwhile, over 150 mountain cows have gone missing in the avalanche, according to the police.

The mountain cows, also known as Chauri Gai, have been buried under snow after the avalanche destroyed two cowsheds.

Security forces have been mobilised for carrying out rescue operations.