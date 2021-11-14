Left Menu

2 peddlers held with 16 kg poppy straw in Jammu

14-11-2021
2 peddlers held with 16 kg poppy straw in Jammu
Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 16 kgs of poppy straw here on Sunday, police said.

Mohd Yousaf Bhat and Bilal Bhagat, both residents of Pulwama district, were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted for checking near Digiana, a police official said.

He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the contraband substance, following which both the people were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

