Telangana will discuss residual issues with Andhra Pradesh to sort them out in amicable manner: Ali

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): The Telangana government will discuss some residual issues which are pending in courts and other fora with the Andhra Pradesh government and will sort them out in an amicable manner, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Sunday.

Telangana has worked diligently with the successor state of Andhra Pradesh to sort out certain issues related to division of employees, assets and liabilities of the Government and other institutions within the framework provided by the AP Reorganisation Act, he said, speaking at the 29th meeting of Southern Zonal Council held in Tirupati under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has guided both the states on various critical issues, he said.

''We have successfully divided more than 10 lakh employees in a timely and transparent manner. There are some residual issues which are pending in courts and other fora. Telangana will discuss these issues with Andhra Pradesh and will sort them out in an amicable manner,'' an official release quoted Ali as saying. ''In the same spirit, I hope that deliberations today will lead to timely resolution of pending issues. I will make oral submissions against each of the agenda items which are relevant to Telangana and would also be following up with detailed written submissions which may be taken on record as the views of my state,'' he said. He further said Telangana has taken a multitude of measures to improve the farm sector so that the farmer's income is enhanced and utilisation of the Krishna and the Godavari river waters in an effective and rightful manner is a key part of such a strategy. Due to innovative programmes such as 'Rythubandhu', where 60 lakh farmers of the state get Rs 15,000 crore per annum as investment assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre per year and free supply of quality power on a 24 x 7 basis, the primary sector in Telangana has grown at six times the national growth rate, he said.

Ali said Telangana has taken several effective steps to investigate and bring criminals to justice in a timely manner with a particular focus of investigating the crimes against children and women, adding 'SHE teams' and 'Bharosa' Centres are some of the much-appreciated efforts which have brought good results. Telangana has done pioneering work by implementing schemes such as KCR – KIT, where a mother is given a kit, with essential items for a new-born child, and financial assistance during delivery. This has brought down the IMR rate significantly to 23, he said.

While the last two years brought tremendous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the collective and decisive action taken by the Central and State Governments has ensured that people's lives and livelihoods are protected, he said. Mahmood Ali and Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council.

