Left Menu

Close aide of late Sri Lankan don arrested

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:22 IST
Close aide of late Sri Lankan don arrested
  • Country:
  • India

CB-CID sleuths from the city arrested a person, said to be a close aide of Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka, from Bengaluru.

Acting on a tip-off, police caught Chanuka Thananayaka, hailing from Colombo and a wanted criminal in the island nation, on Saturday along with Gopalakrishnan, who had provided shelter to him in Bengaluru.

Both were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate M Sanjeevi Baskar on Saturday night and later remanded in judicial custody and lodged in sub-jail in Perundurai in Erode district.

Lokka had died due to a cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020 in Coimbatore, where he was hiding under a false identity.

Based on an input that Lokka had handed over a pistol to Thanunayaka and after learning that he was hiding in Bengaluru, the CB-CID sleuths rushed there and with the help of cyber cells of Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru and managed to catch the criminal in an apartment in Banaswadi.

Police also arrested Gopalakrishnan, who gave shelter in the apartment belonging to his sister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021