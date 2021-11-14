Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Nigeria
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:41 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Saturday in northeast Nigeria, the militant group said on its Telegram account.
A Nigerian army general and three soldiers were killed in the attack, the army and sources said.
