Tribals going for PM Modi's event in Bhopal welcomed by administration in Indore

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:21 IST
Tribals from all districts of Indore division going to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Bhopal on Monday were welcomed by the district administration when they halted in Indore on Sunday. The administration showered flowers and applied tilak on their foreheads.

Rajesh Mishra, in charge of the arrangements, told ANI that the district administration has provided facilities for their food, lodging, and medical facilities. "These guests will be sent to Bhopal after being given breakfast at 4 am. Arrangements for their stay has been made at 13 places. Lunch packets, water will also be provided to them during their journey. They have to reach Bhopal by 10 am. There will be complete arrangements for these guests including night's stay on their return from Bhopal," he said.

Tribals also expressed their gratitude for the arrangements and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. "The administration has provided us with all facilities here for food and a safe shelter for our sleep. We are happy with the arrangements," said a tribal to ANI.

Another tribal said, "We are joyous and grateful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is organising such a huge programme for all of us and such great facilities are being provided to us here." On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community at around 1 pm.

During the event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Ministers of State Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr L Murugan will also be present. (ANI)

