Left Menu

Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in three shootings

An off-duty police officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a man who burst into a Baltimore barber shop and fatally shot a barber, police said.Police said they believe the same man was responsible for two earlier shootings, one of them fatal.The Baltimore Sun reports that police are trying to determine a motive linking all three shootings.Police said one victim was in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday following an argument.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:34 IST
Baltimore police officer shoots suspect in three shootings
  • Country:
  • United States

An off-duty police officer who was getting a haircut shot and killed a man who burst into a Baltimore barber shop and fatally shot a barber, police said.

Police said they believe the same man was responsible for two earlier shootings, one of them fatal.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police are trying to determine a motive linking all three shootings.

Police said one victim was in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday following an argument. Another victim died from a shooting near the Greektown section of Baltimore.

The third and final shooting happened at about 3:15 p.m. at The Bladi Style barber shop in Baltimore's Medford neighborhood. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect “entered the barber shop, produced a handgun, fired it at one of the barbers who was working in the barber shop, striking that barber.” Harrison said the off-duty Baltimore police sergeant was getting a haircut from another barber. The officer, who was armed and in plain clothes, responded quickly and fatally shot the man, Harrison said. The officer, who was not identified, was not injured.

Harrison said detectives have linked the shooting to the two earlier ones, but he declined to elaborate.

Police declined to identify the names of the victims pending notification of family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021