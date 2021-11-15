Left Menu

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast

"Work is still ongoing to establish what has happened," she told media. "We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police." The police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 01:21 IST
UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast

Counter-terrorism officers arrested three people after a vehicle explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, northern England, left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, police said, adding that they were leading the investigation.

The police said a male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the driver, who was also a man, was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition. British interior minister Priti Patel said https://twitter.com/pritipatel/status/1459919035152404480 in a tweet she is being kept regularly updated on the incident.

Three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, the police said in a statement. Police understood that the car involved was a taxi that pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police were called to reports of a car explosion just before 1100 GMT on Sunday. "Work is still ongoing to establish what has happened," she told media.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police." The police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021