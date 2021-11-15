Left Menu

Blinken spoke with French counterpart on Russian military activity in Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 06:15 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss reports of what they called "concerning" Russian military activity in and near Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's border and that Western countries had shared information about active Russian troop movements with Kyiv.

Blinken and the French foreign minister also discussed joint efforts to address Iran's nuclear program, according to the State Department.

