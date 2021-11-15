PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Britain sets out 1 trillion stg export strategy post Brexit https://on.ft.com/3wL7EmQ Counterterror police arrest three after fatal car explosion in UK https://on.ft.com/2YOzaDy

Britain's awards body says government's skills strategy will worsen inequalities https://on.ft.com/3kBNyXi Overview

British ministers will this week announce a new 1 trillion pound ($1.34 trillion) a year export target by 2030. Counter-terror police in Britain said they arrested three men under the Terrorism Act in connection with a car explosion in Liverpool on Sunday that killed one person and left another injured.

Britain's awards body has warned the government its new skills strategy will worsen inequalities and undermine the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda if it defunds current vocational qualifications. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)