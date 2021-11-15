Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

Headlines Britain sets out 1 trillion stg export strategy post Brexit https://on.ft.com/3wL7EmQ Counterterror police arrest three after fatal car explosion in UK https://on.ft.com/2YOzaDy Britain's awards body says government's skills strategy will worsen inequalities https://on.ft.com/3kBNyXi Overview British ministers will this week announce a new 1 trillion pound ($1.34 trillion) a year export target by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 06:20 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Britain sets out 1 trillion stg export strategy post Brexit https://on.ft.com/3wL7EmQ Counterterror police arrest three after fatal car explosion in UK https://on.ft.com/2YOzaDy

Britain's awards body says government's skills strategy will worsen inequalities https://on.ft.com/3kBNyXi Overview

British ministers will this week announce a new 1 trillion pound ($1.34 trillion) a year export target by 2030. Counter-terror police in Britain said they arrested three men under the Terrorism Act in connection with a car explosion in Liverpool on Sunday that killed one person and left another injured.

Britain's awards body has warned the government its new skills strategy will worsen inequalities and undermine the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's agenda if it defunds current vocational qualifications. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021