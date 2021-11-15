Left Menu

Around 120 kg drugs seized in Gujarat

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recovered around 120 kg of drugs, informed Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-11-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 09:51 IST
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Pic Credit: Harsh Sanghavi Twitter handle) . Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recovered around 120 kg of drugs, informed Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday. He further said that the Director-General of Police Gujarat will address a press conference on the subject at 11 am today.

"Another achievement of Gujarat Police. Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kilo of drugs. Director-General of Police, Gujarat will address the press conference on the subject at 11 AM today," tweeted Sanghavi. The development comes months after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 3,000 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra port in Kutch in September. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

