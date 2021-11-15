Around 120 kg drugs seized in Gujarat

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recovered around 120 kg of drugs, informed Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday. He further said that the Director-General of Police Gujarat will address a press conference on the subject at 11 am today.

"Another achievement of Gujarat Police. Gujarat Police is leading from the front to eliminate the drugs. Gujarat ATS has nabbed around 120 kilo of drugs. Director-General of Police, Gujarat will address the press conference on the subject at 11 AM today," tweeted Sanghavi. The development comes months after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 3,000 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 21,000 crore from Mundra port in Kutch in September. (ANI)

