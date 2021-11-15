2 boys feared drowned in Maha dam

Two teenage boys were feared drowned after they went for a swim in a dam Maharashtra's Thane district, fire brigade officials on Monday. The boys, aged 15 and 16, both residents of Mahalakshmi Tekdi area in Ambernath town, ventured into the Chikloli dam waters on Sunday.

When they did not come out, locals alerted police and fire brigade, who rushed to the site and launched a search.

Ambernath fire services officer Mehboob Patel said the search was stopped in the night and resumed on Monday morning, but the boys were yet to be traced. Water from the Chikloli dam is supplied to residents of the Ambernath town for drinking purpose. Following heavy rains during the monsoon season this year, the dam was filled to its capacity, officials said.

