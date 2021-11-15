Left Menu

2 boys feared drowned in Maha dam

Two teenage boys were feared drowned after they went for a swim in a dam Maharashtras Thane district, fire brigade officials on Monday. Water from the Chikloli dam is supplied to residents of the Ambernath town for drinking purpose. Following heavy rains during the monsoon season this year, the dam was filled to its capacity, officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:36 IST
2 boys feared drowned in Maha dam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenage boys were feared drowned after they went for a swim in a dam Maharashtra's Thane district, fire brigade officials on Monday. The boys, aged 15 and 16, both residents of Mahalakshmi Tekdi area in Ambernath town, ventured into the Chikloli dam waters on Sunday.

When they did not come out, locals alerted police and fire brigade, who rushed to the site and launched a search.

Ambernath fire services officer Mehboob Patel said the search was stopped in the night and resumed on Monday morning, but the boys were yet to be traced. Water from the Chikloli dam is supplied to residents of the Ambernath town for drinking purpose. Following heavy rains during the monsoon season this year, the dam was filled to its capacity, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021