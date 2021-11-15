Left Menu

Cryptocurrency: Parliamentary panel to hold meeting with industry experts today

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will hold a meeting with industry experts on the subject "CryptoFinance

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:51 IST
Cryptocurrency: Parliamentary panel to hold meeting with industry experts today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will hold a meeting with industry experts on the subject "CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges". BJP MP and former union minister Jayant Sinha is the chairman of the committee. The meeting will be held at 3 pm today.

Flagging the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising on cryptocurrency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues in which it was discussed that unregulated crypto cannot be allowed for money laundering and terror financing, according to government sources. The meeting was held after a consultative process done by the Reserve Bank of India, the Finance Ministry, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in which global and Indian experts were consulted and global examples and best practices studied.

According to sources the government strongly feels that attempts to mislead the youth through over-promising and non-transparent advertising have to be stopped. It was also discussed that unregulated crypto markets cannot be allowed to become avenues for money laundering and terror financing.

Sources said that the government is cognizant of the fact that this is an evolving technology hence it will keep a close watch and take proactive steps. There was consensus also that the steps taken in this field by the Government will be progressive and forward-looking. The government will continue to pro-actively engage with the experts and other stakeholders.

Since the issue cuts across individual countries' borders, it was felt that it will also require global partnerships and collective strategies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021