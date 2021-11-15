Left Menu

Delhi Police busts ATM theft in Tughlakabad

Delhi Police on Monday uncovered theft at an ATM in Tughlakabad after a caller informed about the same at his premises, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:12 IST
Delhi Police busts ATM theft in Tughlakabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Monday uncovered theft at an ATM in Tughlakabad after a caller informed about the same at his premises, Delhi Police said. The police received a PCR call at 6:30 am with information about the theft at an ATM of the Union Bank of India at his premises. The ATM was found to be operating without any security guard for the last six years.

"Despite repetitive reminders by the beat staff, no guard was installed at the ATM for last 6 years," informed the police official. The manager of the bank has not given any official statement regarding any such incident.An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021