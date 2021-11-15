Left Menu

Couple, two kids injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Delhi

Their daughter suffered 20 per cent burns and son 18 per cent burn injuries.The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg.The fire was in an LPG cylinder and some domestic articles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:32 IST
Couple, two kids injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family, including two children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire at their house in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday morning, officials said.

Daron, 40, was preparing tea in the morning when leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder triggered a fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Daron, his wife Reena (35), both labourers, their daughter (15) and son (13) were in the same room when the fire broke out, Singh said.

According to the police, Daron sustained 70-80 per cent burn injuries and his wife suffered 40-50 per cent burn injuries. Their daughter suffered 20 per cent burns and son 18 per cent burn injuries.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg.

''The fire was in an LPG cylinder and some domestic articles. Four people received burn injuries and they were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,'' he said.

The blaze was later doused and a cooling process was undertaken, the Fire Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021