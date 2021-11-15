Left Menu

Modi Cabinet's 77 ministers divided into 8 groups to expedite work of ministries

Taking a significant step to further improve the functioning of the central government, all the 77 ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet have been divided into eight different groups.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:47 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind with the Council of Ministers (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a significant step to further improve the functioning of the central government, all the 77 ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet have been divided into eight different groups. In the eight new groups of ministers, the responsibility of coordinating each group will be given to a senior minister. Further, two new ministers, a few old ministers and some state ministers will also be a part of each group.

According to sources, the step has been taken after the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he had asked to expedite the working of the ministries and make efforts to coordinate among themselves. In the series of meetings with the union council of ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reviewed the work of ministries. During the meetings, suggestions were also sought from all the ministers in order to make decisions in public welfare. At the same time, the possibilities of bringing about further improvement in the functioning of the ministries were also discussed in detail. Prime Minister also laid special emphasis on the better use of technology in all ministries.

In these meetings, the Prime Minister also referred to the tiffin meetings between ministers in Gujarat during his tenure as chief minister and directed the union ministers focused on the same lines to meet and work. The effort of the government is to make it easier for the new ministers to understand the working of the ministry. Along with this, the Centre is looking forward to establishing a system in which ministries would have information about the working of each other. The government believes it will bring more transparency and speed in the completion of the projects jointly run by different departments. (ANI)

