PM Modi attends Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan in Bhopal, pays floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bhopal and greeted people on the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Bhopal and greeted people on the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. The Government of India is celebrating November 15 the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Prime Minister arrived in Bhopal on Monday to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal where he is set to launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community. Prime Minister will launch the 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh. It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from Janjatiya community in their own villages every month, so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

During the Mahasammelan, Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission. The Mission has been developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies and to increase public awareness about these diseases, whose impact is seen to be more profound on the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.

Later in the day, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and Union Territories including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Earlier today, Prime Minister walked through the exhibition of products made by the Janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

