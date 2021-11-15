Left Menu

Two killed after tractor rams into bike in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed after a tractor rammed into their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Basanpeer crossing on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway.

The deceased were identified as Jumme Khan and Antre Khan. A case was registered at Jaisalmer Sadar police station against the tractor driver and efforts were underway to nab him, the police said.

