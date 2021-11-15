Two killed after tractor rams into bike in Rajasthan

Two people were killed after a tractor rammed into their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Basanpeer crossing on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway.

The deceased were identified as Jumme Khan and Antre Khan. A case was registered at Jaisalmer Sadar police station against the tractor driver and efforts were underway to nab him, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)