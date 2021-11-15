Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 76 lakh stolen from jewellery store in UP recovered; 4 held

With the help of the three workers, he fled with 46 gold chains worth Rs 76 lakh, Yadav said. He was identified with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the store, the SSP said.The jeweller had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for those providing information about the accused.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:14 IST
Gold worth Rs 76 lakh stolen from jewellery store in UP recovered; 4 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested and gold worth Rs 76 lakh stolen by them from a jewelry store here recovered, police said on Monday.

Of the four accused, three are workers of the store at Bhagat Singh Road. The arrested are identified as Abhishek Sharma, Tushar Sharma, Ketan, and Kanhayya, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav said.

Abhishek Sharma, the prime accused, visited the store under Kotwali police station limits in the guise of a customer on November 6. With the help of the three workers, he fled with 46 gold chains worth Rs 76 lakh, Yadav said. He was identified with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the store, the SSP said.

The jeweler had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for those providing information about the accused. Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Rajeev Sabharwal has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team that solved the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021