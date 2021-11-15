Gold worth Rs 76 lakh stolen from jewellery store in UP recovered; 4 held

Four people have been arrested and gold worth Rs 76 lakh stolen by them from a jewelry store here recovered, police said on Monday.

Of the four accused, three are workers of the store at Bhagat Singh Road. The arrested are identified as Abhishek Sharma, Tushar Sharma, Ketan, and Kanhayya, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishekh Yadav said.

Abhishek Sharma, the prime accused, visited the store under Kotwali police station limits in the guise of a customer on November 6. With the help of the three workers, he fled with 46 gold chains worth Rs 76 lakh, Yadav said. He was identified with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the store, the SSP said.

The jeweler had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for those providing information about the accused. Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Rajeev Sabharwal has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team that solved the case.

