Belarus says can't persuade migrants to go home - report

Belarus is trying to persuade migrants living in camps near its western border to return home, but with no success, President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Monday.

State news agency Belta also quoted him as saying that Minsk would retaliate against any new sanctions imposed on it by the West. Thousands of migrants have traveled to Belarus in the hope of crossing into the European Union, only to find themselves trapped on the border in freezing conditions.

