Russia says won't direct gas flows away from Belarus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:10 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has no plans to direct natural gas flows away from Belarus despite its leader's threat to cut transit to Europe amid a migrant crisis on its western borders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Thursday of potential retaliation against any new EU sanctions over a migrant standoff on the Belarus-EU border, including shutting the Yamal-Europe pipeline as it crossed his country.

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that such a move would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow, adding that he would speak to Lukashenko on the issue.

