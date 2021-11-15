Armenian PM accuses Azeri troops of violating border, sacks defence minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan's troops on Monday of violating the border between the two countries and sacked his defense minister, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pashinyan did not say when the incursion had taken place but told a security council meeting that he had dismissed minister Arshak Karapetyan over the incident and that senior officials have been discussing it since Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)