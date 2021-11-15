Left Menu

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's capital wounds two people

A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul.

15-11-2021
  • Afghanistan

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

The blast came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another part of western Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Colleagues identified the slain man as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. The Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group.

