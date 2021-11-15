Left Menu

'Immense disgust', says Court; raps lawyer for calling Delhi riots handiwork of political party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:23 IST
'Immense disgust', says Court; raps lawyer for calling Delhi riots handiwork of political party
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court expressed ''immense disgust'' while coming down heavily on a lawyer for alleging that the 2020 riots here were the handiwork of a political party and criminal cases were fastened upon the members of the Muslim community alone, calling his statements highly irresponsible and patently false.

"These submissions of the Counsel are certainly not in good taste. These are noted with immense disgust, repugnance and strong disapproval," Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Virender Bhat stated in an order dated November 11.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha had submitted before the court that the riots were not actually communal and took place at the instance of certain political vested interests to derail the peaceful protest against CAA-NRC, as per the court's order copy.

The lawyer made the submission while arguing for the bail of Arif who is accused of allegedly murdering one Alok Tiwari. He had sustained several blunt and sharp injuries during the riots.

The advocate argued that only those belonging to the Muslim community were targeted by the police in the aftermath of the riots and were arraigned in false criminal cases, as per the order.

Expressing disapproval with the submissions, the ASJ said: "The counsel did not point out any material on record to substantiate his claim that the riots were not communal in nature or were the handiwork of any political party.

"It is the Counsel himself, who is now painting the entire Delhi Police with a communal brush by saying that the criminal cases related to the riots have been fastened upon the members of Muslim Community alone. The statement of Counsel is not only highly irresponsible but also patently false." ASJ Bhat said that he, while dealing with the cases related to the riots, has noticed that members of both the communities have been arraigned as an accused and have been charge­sheeted by the police.

"In some cases, it has been observed that there are witnesses belonging to Hindu community cited against the accused belonging to the same community and witnesses belonging to Muslim community cited against the accused belonging to the same community," he said.

The police appears to have done its job with utmost integrity and certainly not on communal lines, he said, adding that some lapses have occurred during the probe but even they do not give slightest indication that the investigation was not fair and impartial or that it was on communal lines.

The judge advised advocate Pracha to desist from making irresponsible, uncalled for, and patently false submissions.

He said that riots cases are very serious and sensitive in nature and require to be dealt with in a professional manner and without any communal taint.

The judge also rejected the bail application of Arif, noting that there is every likelihood that he may approach or intimidate the only eye witness or may try to abscond if released.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021