Russia places independent publisher Verzilov on wanted list - lawyer
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's interior ministry has placed Pyotr Verzilov, the publisher of independent media outlet Mediazone, on its wanted list as a suspect in a criminal case over concealed dual citizenship, his lawyer was quoted as saying on Monday.
Russia's state investigations committee said last year it had launched a case against Verzilov, a well known Kremlin critic, for failing to report that he had acquired Canadian citizenship.
