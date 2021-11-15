3 students drown in river Krishna

Three of 10 students of ITI, who went swimming in the Krishna river near Thotlavallur in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, drowned on Monday, police said. Their bodies were recovered, the police said. The deceased were G Nagaraju (19), G Pawan (18), and Narendra (18), all belonging to Thotlavallur, a village, they said. A case was registered and investigation is underway, they added.

