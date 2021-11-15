3 students drown in river Krishna
Updated: 15-11-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:35 IST
Three of 10 students of ITI, who went swimming in the Krishna river near Thotlavallur in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, drowned on Monday, police said. Their bodies were recovered, the police said. The deceased were G Nagaraju (19), G Pawan (18), and Narendra (18), all belonging to Thotlavallur, a village, they said. A case was registered and investigation is underway, they added.
