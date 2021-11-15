Left Menu

Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held

The other child has life-threatening injuries, they said.The Expressen tabloid said the childrens father had stabbed them before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:36 IST
Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell “from a great height” and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.

The children, who reportedly were siblings and under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, they said.

The Expressen tabloid said the children's father had stabbed them before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021