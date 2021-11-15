Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:52 IST
Three NSCN-K rebels shot dead by Assam Rifles in Arunachal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two days after five Assam Rifles personnel, including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in ambush in Manipur, soldiers of the paramilitary force on Monday shot dead three militants of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), a separatist organisation, in a remote part of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

The rebels were gunned down by Assam Rifles (AR) at Khogla Village in Wakka Circle of the district around 8 am, Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego stated.

One AR jawan was reportedly injured in the incident, he said.

A team of district police officers later visited the village, located along the country's border with Myanmar, to collect the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the DC said.

The slain ultras are yet to be identified, he said, adding that more details are awaited. On Saturday, a commanding officer of the Assam Rifles, his wife and son, along with four other personnel of the force, lost their lives in an ambush by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

