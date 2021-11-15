J&K Police busts fake SIM card racket in Baramulla, nabs 3 persons

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three persons in Baramulla district, busting a racket involved in obtaining mobile SIM cards on fake documents, officials said Monday. A police spokesman said incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the three arrested persons. ''Police have busted a fake SIM card racket in Baramulla town,'' he said The spokesman said further investigation in the matter is underway.

