Left Menu

Blast in Afghan capital wounds two

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:16 IST
Blast in Afghan capital wounds two
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded two people on Monday, the Taliban's interior ministry said, just two days after a similar explosion that was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Both devices were of a magnetic type attached to vehicles that have become common in Afghanistan, generally causing fewer casualties and less damage than suicide attacks, but used in targeted killings that undermine confidence in security. "I was busy with a customer when a boom shook the store," said Ahmad Murtaza, a shopkeeper in Kabul's western area of Kote Sangi.

"I saw people were taking victims from the blast site, I don't know whether they were dead or injured." Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said the explosion was caused by a sticky bomb and hurt two people, but gave no details.

A similar magnetic bomb had destroyed a minibus in western Kabul on Saturday, killing and wounding several people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021