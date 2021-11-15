Governor accepts resignation of Chief Commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he has accepted the resignation of Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, (Retd) as the Chief Commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission.

Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian Army's Eastern Command, Lt Gen Krishna (Retd) was appointed the chief commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission in June last year.

''Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted with immediate effect resignation of Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, (Retd.) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM(G), VSM from the office of Chief Commissioner, West Bengal Right to Public Services Commission,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

The reason for Krishna's resignation was not disclosed.

Lt Gen Krishna retired from service as the GOC-in-C of the Central Command on September 30, 2019.

Prior to that, he was the GOC-in-C of the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command from August 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

