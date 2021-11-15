Luxembourg judicial authorities open criminal case related to Lebanon central bank governor - spokesperson
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:27 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Luxembourg judicial authorities said on Monday they had opened a criminal case in relation to Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh and his assets.
A spokesperson for the central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luxembourg
- Lebanese
- Riad Salameh
Advertisement