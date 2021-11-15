Left Menu

Miscreants set ablaze three stone crushing machines in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified criminals set ablaze three stone crushing machines in different parts of Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The miscreants probably wanted to spark fear among locals and extort money from them, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha.

''We have identified the ones involved in Sunday's incident in Chainpur police station area, and necessary action has been initiated to arrest them,'' the SP stated.

Udai Kumar Gupta, the officer-in-charge of Chainpur police station, said two of the machines were stationed in Saltua village, and one is in Khamhi village.

