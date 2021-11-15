Delhi adds 2,569 dengue cases over a week, total tally crosses 5,000; highest since 2016

Delhi has reported a total of 5,277 dengue cases this year of which 2,569 cases were recorded in the last week ending November 13, as per the report of the municipal corporation. As many as nine people have died this year due to the vector-borne disease, stated the report by Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Delhi has recorded the highest number of dengue cases this year as compared to the previous years from 2016-2020. In the national capital, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019. Further in 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent. A total of 1,072 infections were reported last year.

Of the total 5,277 dengue cases this year, over 50 per cent, that is 3,740 cases were reported in November alone, indicating a rise in the infection rate. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured that the government is keeping a check on the spike and is doing the needful.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal had said, "Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed." The Chief Minister also hoped that the changing weather would be of help to bring dengue cases down.

"The weather's changing and I hope dengue cases get controlled within the next 7-10 days," he had said. Health experts also opined that the cases may come down by mid-November.

The senior consultant at the department of medicine in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital had earlier said that the situation of dengue in the metropolis has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. "Last year, people were careful because COVID-19 restrictions were there. This year, the situation has worsened in the last four to five weeks," the consultant had said. (ANI)

