Left Menu

U.S. journalist Fenster leaves Myanmar after release from jail - employer

Fenster, 37, the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced to prison on Friday for incitement and violations of immigration and unlawful assembly laws. He was among dozens of media workers detained since the Feb. 1 military coup that triggered nationwide protests and strikes in an outpouring of anger over the abrupt end of a decade of tentative steps towards democracy in Myanmar.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:36 IST
U.S. journalist Fenster leaves Myanmar after release from jail - employer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in military-ruled Myanmar and was on a flight out of the country, his employer said, three days after he was jailed for 11 years in a ruling that drew international condemnation. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced to prison Friday for incitement and violations of immigration and unlawful assembly laws.

He was among dozens of media workers detained since the Feb. 1 military coup that triggered nationwide protests and strikes in an outpouring of anger over the abrupt end of a decade of tentative steps towards democracy in Myanmar. The circumstances around Fenster's release were not immediately clear. A spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frontier's editor-in-chief, Thomas Kean, said in a statement: "We are relieved that Danny is finally out of prison – somewhere he never should have been in the first place," "But we also recognize Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been unjustly arrested simply for doing their job since the February coup.

He called on the military government to release all the journalists imprisoned in Myanmar. Fenster's family and the U.S. Embassy in Yangon did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

He was the first Western journalist sentenced to prison in recent years in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government led by Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has left the country in chaos, with the junta struggling to consolidate power and facing growing international pressure. Human rights groups condemned Myanmar's junta over the court's sentencing, which came days after the additional charges of sedition and breaches of terrorism law.

The United States had been pressing for his release and at the weekend condemned the ruling as an "unacceptable attack on freedom of expression". The ruling junta has made no comment on the case since Friday nor responded to the international criticism, and state media has not reported on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021