NATO warns Russia over Ukraine troop build-up
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday there had been a "large and unusual" concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders in recent weeks.
"We see an unusual concentration of forces ... of Russian military capabilities," Stoltenberg told a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba In Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Brussels
- Russian
- Dmytro Kuleba
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM
US, EU officials concerned about Russian troop movements near Ukraine border: Reports
U.S. Senator Sanders working to get prescription drug price provision in social spending bill
Ukraine's deputy PM Reznikov to resign
Ukraine's minister for strategic industries submits resignation