Protest against desecration of idol

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Monday staged a protest at Kodikal here to condemn the desecration of an idol in a sacred grove (nagabana) by miscreants on November 13.

The protestors took out a march from Kodikal to Nagabhramastana. Shops and other business establishments in the area downed shutters in support of the protest. Buses and other vehicles were also kept off roads.

Addressing the protestors, VHP regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell alleged that a few miscreants have been repeatedly damaging the places of worship of Hindus. He wanted the police to take stringent action.

Rajashekarananda Swami of Gurupur Vajradehi mutt, who also spoke, said a bandh would be observed in Dakshina Kannada district if the culprits are not arrested within 24 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)