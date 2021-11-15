Left Menu

Protest against desecration of idol

He wanted the police to take stringent action.Rajashekarananda Swami of Gurupur Vajradehi mutt, who also spoke, said a bandh would be observed in Dakshina Kannada district if the culprits are not arrested within 24 days.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:40 IST
Protest against desecration of idol
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Monday staged a protest at Kodikal here to condemn the desecration of an idol in a sacred grove (nagabana) by miscreants on November 13.

The protestors took out a march from Kodikal to Nagabhramastana. Shops and other business establishments in the area downed shutters in support of the protest. Buses and other vehicles were also kept off roads.

Addressing the protestors, VHP regional secretary Sharan Pumpwell alleged that a few miscreants have been repeatedly damaging the places of worship of Hindus. He wanted the police to take stringent action.

Rajashekarananda Swami of Gurupur Vajradehi mutt, who also spoke, said a bandh would be observed in Dakshina Kannada district if the culprits are not arrested within 24 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021