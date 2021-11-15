Left Menu

Delhi Court adjourns order on Sharjeel Imam's bail plea till 20 Nov

A Delhi Court on Monday adjourned for clarification for November 20 on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, accused of sedition in connection with speeches made by him in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi.

A Delhi Court on Monday adjourned for clarification for November 20 bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, accused of sedition in connection with speeches made by him in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had earlier reserved the order after hearing both the prosecution and Imam's defence counsel.

Sharjeel Imam was accused of making alleged inflammatory speeches at the Jamia area on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019. An FIR was lodged against Imam under charges of Sedition of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the provisions of UAPA.

The prosecutor informed the court that Imam had made attempts to provoke the crowd by stating the 'public anger needs to be used in a productive manner'. Sharjeel Imam, who came into the limelight for his viral video in December 2019, was booked as an accused in various cases relating to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

He was arrested in January in another case connected to sedition for his provocative speeches which had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark. More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

