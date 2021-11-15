Left Menu

Amit Shah offers prayers at Kapileswara Temple in Tirupati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Kapileswara Temple in Tirupati on Monday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Kapileswara Temple in Tirupati on Monday. Shah reached Tirupati on Saturday to chair the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council comprising of the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Vice Chairman and host of the event. Other Chief Ministers from the states in the Zone along with two ministers each were the members. Chief Secretaries and senior officers from the state governments and the Central government had attended the meeting. The Zonal Councils discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, and power, matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport. The Zonal Councils, thus, provide a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and States and among many States in the Zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

