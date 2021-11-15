Russian troop build-up near Ukraine reduces warning time of any attack, NATO says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:52 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's border was dangerous because it reduced the amount of warning time.
"The fact that we see this military build-up also reduces any warning time between a decision in Russia before they are able to actually conduct a military aggressive action against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM
US, EU officials concerned about Russian troop movements near Ukraine border: Reports
U.S. Senator Sanders working to get prescription drug price provision in social spending bill
Ukraine's deputy PM Reznikov to resign
Ukraine's minister for strategic industries submits resignation