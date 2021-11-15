Russian troop build-up near Ukraine reduces warning time of any attack, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's border was dangerous because it reduced the amount of warning time.

"The fact that we see this military build-up also reduces any warning time between a decision in Russia before they are able to actually conduct a military aggressive action against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

