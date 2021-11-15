Actress attacked, mobile phone snatched during evening walk in the park

An unidentified person allegedly attacked Tollywood (Telugu film industry) actress Shalu Chourasiya and snatched her mobile phone here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening while the actress was on a walk at a park, the police said. She suffered minor injuries in the incident even as she resisted attempts to snatch the phone.

The actress, in a complaint, said an unknown person hit her in the face, snatched her mobile phone, and fled, a police official said.

CCTV footage of the crime scene was scoured, the police said.

A case was registered under IPC section 392 (robbery) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

