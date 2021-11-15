Jharkhand people fought for their rights before others started dreaming of Independence: CM

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said people of Jharkhand have fought for their rights at a time when citizens of the country were not even dreaming about Independence.

Jharkhand is a small state but it has its history, Soren said while addressing an event to mark the state's Foundation Day, which is also the birthday of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

''People of Jharkhand kept fighting for their rights when people in the country were not even dreaming of freedom. People of Jharkhand are not afraid of anything as, for them, the struggle starts as soon as they are born,'' the chief minister said terming the day as historic.

''Before dreaming of independence of the country, the people here fought for water, forest, and land. The brave sons of Jharkhand never feared to fight for the pride of their country and state... Jharkhand is known as Veer Bhoomi,'' he said at the statehood day program.

He said the brave sons of Jharkhand fought to protect the land and forests and preserved nature for generations to come.

''Today, we have reached the moon and are ready to go even further. But, along with materialistic pursuits, it is also necessary that we know and understand our history. Let us preserve our language and culture. Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state. The tribal community here has never kept any discrimination, any malice against anyone. They see everyone as equal,'' the chief minister said.

Soren said the Birsa Munda Memorial, a museum on the tribal leader inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, will become a center of inspiration for the generations to come.

''There are more such brave sons in our state, and it should be the endeavor of all of us that the story of their struggle is added to this museum,'' the CM said.

After his arrest, Birsa Munda, who was fighting against the British, died in Ranchi jail at the age of 25 on June 9, 1900.

Now, the Birsa Munda Memorial at the Old Jail complex in Ranchi has been developed as ''Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan cum Museum'' for Rs 142.31 crore. Of that amount, Rs 117.31 crore was spent by the state government and the rest by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. A 25 feet tall statue of Birsa Munda was installed outside the jail premises. The life and struggles of the Tribal Revolution and the brave freedom fighters of Jharkhand will be displayed through laser and light shows, film, and musical fountains throughout the complex.

Soren launched the 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your rights, your government, at your doorsteps) campaign at the event in the Birsa Munda's village Ulihatu, about 60 kilometers south of state capital Ranchi.

The chief minister greeted people on the foundation day of the state, saying: ''Salute to the brave martyrs of Jharkhand who wrote the story of struggle and martyrdom by sacrificing their all for the formation of Jharkhand.'' Earlier, while inaugurating the museum on Munda, the prime minister paid tribute to the tribal leader. Modi said he fought against the ideology that wanted to erase the identity of the tribal society of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)