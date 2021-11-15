Left Menu

3 students drown in river Krishna

Machilipatnam Andhra Pradesh, Nov 15 PTI Three of 10 students of ITI, who went swimming in the Krishna river near Thotlavallur in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, drowned on Monday, police said. Their bodies were recovered, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:01 IST
3 students drown in river Krishna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three of 10 students of ITI, who went swimming in the Krishna river near Thotlavallur in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, drowned on Monday, police said. Their bodies were recovered, the police said. The deceased were G Nagaraju (19), G Pawan (18), and Narendra (18), all belonging to Thotlavallur, a village, they said. A case was registered and investigation is underway, they added.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

