U.S. welcomes release of American journalist from Myanmar

The United States welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from Myanmar on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months," Blinken said.

"We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)