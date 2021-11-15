Left Menu

U.S. welcomes release of American journalist from Myanmar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from Myanmar on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months," Blinken said.

"We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma."

