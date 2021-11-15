Maha; 5-year-old girl raped in Bhiwandi, powerloom worker on the run
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A 5-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 20-year-old powerloom worker in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Monday.
The girl was playing near her home in Ramnagar on Sunday when the accused lured her to his house and raped her, a Shanti Nagar police station official said.
''A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC sections has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Gutka worth over Rs 21 lakh seized in Bhiwandi; one held
Maha: Man found dead at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi
Maha: Man attacked over dispute in Bhiwandi; one held
Maha: Five labourers hurt as iron rods fall on them at Metro construction site in Bhiwandi
Maha: Union minister Kapil Patil directs officials to ensure sufficient water supply to 34 villages in Bhiwandi