UK support for Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility -PM's spokesman

Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will back it in the face of Russian hostility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Asked about the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders, the spokesman said: "We are seeing a concerning situation at that border. We remain in unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and will continue to support them in the face of Russian hostility."

