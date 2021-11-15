Belarus must be held accountable for human trafficking, Baltic states say
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Belarus is forcing migrants to breach the European Union border, and the government of President Alexander Lukashenko must be held accountable for human trafficking, EU members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia said on Monday.
"We ... condemn the actions taken by the Lukashenko regime instrumentalizing migrants for political purposes", the presidents of the three Baltic states said in a joint statement after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda via video link.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police apprehend more migrants at German-Polish border
Polish daily COVID case count tops 10,400, highest since April
Two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached - European court
Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day
European court says two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached