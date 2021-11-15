Belarus must be held accountable for human trafficking, Baltic states say

Belarus is forcing migrants to breach the European Union border, and the government of President Alexander Lukashenko must be held accountable for human trafficking, EU members Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia said on Monday.

"We ... condemn the actions taken by the Lukashenko regime instrumentalizing migrants for political purposes", the presidents of the three Baltic states said in a joint statement after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda via video link.

