UK needs to work with France over Channel crossings - UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:22 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain needs to keep working with France to prevent illegal crossings of the English Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said when asked if Britain's labour laws were encouraging migrants to attempt the journey. "It's clear that we need to keep working with our French counterparts to do more to prevent these crossings," the spokesman said on Monday. "We have seen stoppages increased and that is to be welcomed but clearly with the level of crossings we are seeing per day more needs to be done."

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that Britain's labour laws encouraged migrants and it was France which suffered from London's own inaction.

