Left Menu

Man, who shot brother, sister-in-law over property dispute in UP's Bulandshahr, arrested: Police

Both the injured persons are out of danger, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.Mohit kept all the money that came from the employer of their father, Jolly Ram Sharma, post his death to himself. This infuriated Moolchand, the SSP said.A video of Mohits children pleading before Moolchand with folded hands not to harm their parents has gone viral on social media.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:28 IST
Man, who shot brother, sister-in-law over property dispute in UP's Bulandshahr, arrested: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who opened fire at his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute a couple of days ago in Khidarpur village in this Uttar Pradesh district, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Moolchand (25), the accused, fired bullets at his brother Mohit (30) and sister-in-law at their residence located in the Khanpur police station area here on November 13. Both the injured persons are out of danger, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Mohit kept all the money that came from the employer of their father, Jolly Ram Sharma, post his death to himself. He was also farming in 36 bighas of land that was to be equally divided between himself, Moolchand and another brother, who is differently-abled. This infuriated Moolchand, the SSP said.

A video of Mohit's children pleading before Moolchand with folded hands not to harm their parents has gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021