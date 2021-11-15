World News Roundup: Biden to tell Xi that China must play by the rules - senior U.S. official; NATO warns Russia over Ukraine military build-up and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden to tell Xi that China must play by the rules - senior U.S. official

U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a virtual meeting on Monday meant to reduce the chances of a superpower conflict that China must "play by the rules of the road" like a responsible nation, a senior U.S. administration official said. The video dialogue, initiated by Biden and expected by the United States to run for several hours on Monday evening, Washington time, will be about setting terms for future U.S.-China competition, the official told reporters.

NATO warns Russia over Ukraine military build-up

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Monday that the western military alliance was standing by Ukraine amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders. Stressing that the important thing now was to prevent situations from spiralling out of control, Stoltenberg urged Russia to be transparent about military activities, to reduce tensions and prevent an escalation.

China's Xi expected to prioritise Taiwan issue in Biden discussion

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use his first virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to warn the United States to "step back" on the Taiwan issue, according to Chinese state media editorials printed on Monday. Xi and Biden are scheduled to meet virtually on Tuesday morning Beijing time - Monday evening in Washington - as friction between the countries persist across a range of issues including trade, technology, Xinjiang and especially Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China.

EU to slap new sanctions on Belarus, airlines over escalating border crisis

The European Union will step up sanctions against Belarus, which on Monday denounced as "absurd" Western accusations that it was driving a migrant crisis that has left up to 4,000 people stranded in freezing forests on its border with Poland. EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to agree on further measures pressuring Belarus, where veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on protesters challenging as fraudulent a presidential vote in which he had claimed victory.

How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists. They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of travel agencies in the Middle East working in partnership with tour operators in Belarus, according to documents and witness accounts.

Blast in Afghan capital wounds two

A bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded two people on Monday, the Taliban's interior ministry said, just two days after a similar explosion that was claimed by the Islamic State militant group. Both devices were of a magnetic type attached to vehicles that have become common in Afghanistan, generally causing fewer casualties and less damage than suicide attacks, but used in targeted killings that undermine confidence in security.

Analysis-'Drained of power': Argentina's Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

Argentina's Peronist ruling coalition is teetering on the brink of political crisis, with President Alberto Fernandez facing a fight for control after voters abandoned his center-left party in bruising midterm elections, sapping his power in Congress. The party, a mix of moderates allied with the president and a powerful hard-left faction around Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, now has a dilemma: concede ground to work with the opposition, swerve left - or split down the middle.

Myanmar frees U.S. journalist Fenster after negotiations with ex-U.S. diplomat

American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in Myanmar and has left the country, his employer said, following negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta. Fenster, 37, the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May and sentenced to prison https://reut.rs/3HqVKmYon Friday to 11 years in prison for incitement and violations of laws on immigration and unlawful assembly, a ruling that drew international condemnation.

U.S. welcomes release of American journalist from Myanmar

The United States welcomed the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from Myanmar on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months," Blinken said.

Philippines President Duterte to run for Senate, not against daughter-aide

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will compete for a seat in the country's Senate in elections next year, his top aide said on Monday, ending speculation that he would run for vice president against his own daughter. The latest twist came as Monday's deadline neared for political parties to finalise candidates, keeping voters on the edge, with last-minute changes still possible in unpredictable but significant presidential and vice presidential races.

